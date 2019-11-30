Home
Evelyn June "June" ELLIOTT


1933 - 2019
Evelyn June "June" ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT Evelyn June "June" 27/06/1933 - 26/11/2019



Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec. 10/11/19) for 65 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Ivan, Robyn and Steven, Maxine and Wayne. Cherished grandma to Jarrod (dec.), Melissa and Justin, Blair, Paige (USA), Tyler, Laura and Connor. Great grandma of Emily, Levi and Zoe.



Mum and Dad together again



Our sincere thankyou to the staff at Royal Freemasons, Kangaroo Flat and Dr. Manjula for all their wonderful care.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019
