NIHILL Sr Euphrasia SSJG (Carmel) Died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Nazareth House, after a long illness. Aged 91 years. Loved daughter of the late Kathleen Veronica and Patrick Leo Nihill of Runnymede. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Brian Cronin (both dec), Pat and Kathy Nihill (both dec), Marie, and Jim Dullard (dec), Eileen (dec), Anne and Des Murray, Charlie and Jean Nihill (both dec), Fr Jim Nihill (dec), Dorothy (Sr Bernadette CSB) and Ursula (Sr Ursula CSB). Dearly loved by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019