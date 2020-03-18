|
|
GALLAGHER (NEE PEARSON) Ethel Bridget
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on 14th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Loved Mother and Mother in law of Lorraine and Rita, Lynette and Robert, Jimmy and Glenda, Terry (dec), Peter and Debbie, Kathleen (dec), Margaret and Noel (dec), and Sam, Bernard and Amanda, Frances and Ian, Gerard (dec).
Loving Nanna to 17 and Nan Nan to 16.
Rest Peacefully Mum.
At the family's request, with consideration to the risks involved in gatherings of people during the current COVID-19 crisis, a Private Rosary and Funeral will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020