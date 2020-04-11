|
McDONALD Eric William 25/12/1921 - 07/04/2020 Loved Husband of Joan (dec.). Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Marie and Carl Rowe and Kevin and Margaret. Special memories. Loved Dad of Marie and Carl. Pop of Susan and Brett. Parpy of Peta. Forever in our hearts. Dearly loved Father of Kevin and Margaret. Loved and respected Grandpa of Jason and Melissa and Sarah and Anton. Great Grandpa (Herbie) of Jack and Harry, Georgia and Amelia. Mum and Dad together again. A Private Cremation has been held. A Public Memorial Service for Eric will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020