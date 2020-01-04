|
|
CURNOW Emmeline Joyce "Joyce" Passed away peacefully at Strath-haven Bendigo on December 31, 2019. Aged 93 years Dearly loved and loving wife of Max (dec.). Dearly loved daughter of the late Horace and Emmeline Grimmett of Laanecoorie. Step-daughter of Florence Grimmett (dec.). Sister of Edith Plant (dec.) and Ron Grimmett. Loved mother of Elaine, mother-in-law of John, grandmother of Carolyn and Stephen. Dearly loved mother of Colin, grandmother to Sharnie, Brodie, Jessica and Brock. Adored grandma to 8 great grandchildren. You had a smile for everyone You had a heart of gold You left the sweetest memories This world could ever hold Joyce's family would like to thank all the staff at Strath-haven for their wonderful kindness, care and support.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020