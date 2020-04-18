|
FITT Elizabeth May 'Betty' A Private Family Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Elizabeth May 'Betty' FITT will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel on MONDAY (April 20th, 2020) commencing at 11.00am.
A Private Cremation will follow.
Due to Attendance Restrictions, members of the public can view the Service via streaming, go to www.smfd.com.au click on the Service Streaming button (on the home page).
To sign the Condolence Book, go to www.lifelived.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020