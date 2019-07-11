Home
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LUKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" (IVORY) LUKE

Elizabeth "Betty" (IVORY) LUKE Notice
LUKE (nee Ivory) Elizabeth "Betty" Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on the 10th July 2019. Loving Wife of Bill (dec.). Loving Mother of Warrick, Debra, Ian, Ron, Carl and Erik. Mother-in-law to Lyn, Trevor, Georgina (dec.), Roslyn, Deborah and Bronwyn. Caring Grandmother of Harrison, Callum, Kyle, Joel, Max, Alex, Bridget, James, Jack, Maddie and Albert, and their partners Sarah, Erin, Jeremy and Zharlah. Great-grandmother to Amelia and Spencer.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 11, 2019
