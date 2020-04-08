Home
Elizabeth Joan (Liz) GIBBS


1953 - 2020
Elizabeth Joan (Liz) GIBBS Notice
GIBBS Elizabeth (Liz) Joan 24.4.1953 - 5.4.2020 Liz sadly passed away in Acute Care, Castlemaine Health. Much loved daughter of Stanley (deceased) and Lenna (deceased), and brother of Adrian. Rest in peace, Lizzie. A very special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lagan Grover and Dr. Louise Bettiol of Botanical Gardens Health, and Dr. Sabine Roithmaier of Bendigo Oncology, and to all the wonderful and caring staff at Castlemaine and Bendigo Health. Thank you for everything. Your struggle is over, girl Rest in peace I'll miss you heaps, lass The last dance is yours And thanks Love you, Lizzie Your soul dancer Peter Roberts xx The world feels drab today, Liz. We are missing your vibrant presence, your heartfelt generosity, and the inclusiveness you extended to all. Love from the Patten clan xx As per Liz's wishes, a private cremation will be held. You may wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Liz's family know that they are in your thoughts during this difficult time. To do this please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020
