CURNOW Elizabeth Anne "betty" Passed away peacefully at Alphington on May 20, 2020.
Aged 92 years
Daughter of James and Elizabeth Dobbie (both dec.) of Aberargie, Scotland.
Eldest sister of James (dec.) and Wyn Dobbie. Devoted wife of Arthur Ernest Curnow (dec.). Loved mother of David and Janet, mother-in-law of Jan and Murray. Proud grandmother of Andrew and Dylan, Gwyneth and Charlotte.
'Peace be Thine'
In accordance with current regulations, a Private Funeral Service will be held on WEDNESDAY (May 27) at 11 am. If you would like to view the service live go to:
www.williamfarmer.com.au/bettycurnow
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 23, 2020