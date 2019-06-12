|
|
Young Elaine Margaret Elaine Margaret Young (Sinclair) passed away at the Rochester Nursing Home. On Tuesday 4/6/2019. Aged 81 years Dearly loved Daughter of Don and Alice Sinclair (both dec.) Loved and loving Wife of Vern (dec.) Much loved Mother of Russell, Deb and Brett, Mother-in-law of Pippa and cherished Grandma to Kira and Nikita. At Peace Special Thank you to the Drs, Nurses and staff at the Rochester Nursing Home for their care and kindness during this time The things we feel so deeply are the hardest to say, but you will always be remembered in a very special way. - Your Loving Family.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 12, 2019