|
|
WICKHAM Elaine Josephine Born in Chelsea on December 27th, 1956 and passed away peacefully at Bendigo Health surrounded by her family on March 13th, 2020.
A beloved mother to Sarah, Saul, Talia and Emma. Adored Noni of Zara, Elsie and Bridie. Daughter of George and Joyce and sister to Dianne, Tania and Roger. Mother-in-law to Kylie and Charlie and sister-in-law to Tom and Graeme. Former wife to Paul and Aunt to Toby and Wesley.
Forever loved
Forever in our hearts
Always a much loved big sister, confidante, guide and friend to Dianne. Loved sister in law to Tom, Aunty to Toby, Wesley and her partner, Tyler. So proud of your bravery. You will be deeply missed. You live on in all whose lives you've touched.
We will miss you and treasure the memories of the times we shared together.
Love, Tania and Graeme
My beautiful, beloved daughter and eldest child, taken from us far too soon. You were brave to the end. Dearly missed but in our hearts always.
George Kolenaty
Former wife of Paul, loved daughter-in-law of Estelle and Max (dec). Cherished sister-in-law to Dale and Sue, Gordon and Jannita (dec), Lindsay and Maxine, Tony and Joanne (dec).
In loving memory. Rest in Peace Elaine.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020