Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Parish
2 Toolamba Road
Mooroopna
Elaine Josephine HOGAN-KINDER

Elaine Josephine HOGAN-KINDER Notice
HOGAN-KINDER Elaine Josephine Passed away peacefully on the 15th of December 2019 surrounded by family in the Shepparton hospital. Aged 80. Devoted wife to Barry Thomas Hogan (dec) and Neville Stanley Kinder. Loved and cherished mother of Marita, Jacinta (dec), Christine, Tony, Ben, Stephen, Peter, Lisa, Patrice, Nick, Danny, John and their partners. Step-mother of Ian, Peter, Joan, Chris and Jeff. Adored Grandmother of 28 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Reunited with Dad and Jacinta. As God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Merritt Funeral Services 5825 1651
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019
