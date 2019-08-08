|
|
BARLOW (nee Edmonds) Eileen Ruth Passed away peacefully at Waranga Aged Care, Rushworth on August 7th 2019.
Aged 101 Years.
Late of Rushworth and Elmore. Loving Wife of the late Jim Barlow. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Pam (RSM), Kerry and Lorraine, Joy and Michael (Donegan), Fran and Gavin (O'Sullivan), Anthony (Dec) and Bronwyn. Adored 'Nan' of 13 and precious Great Grandmother of 27.
Loved Sister of Hilda, Lawrence, Doreen, Clarrie and Herb (All Dec).
'In God's Care'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019