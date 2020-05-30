|
PERRETT Edwin Percy (Ted) Passed peacefully Wednesday 20th May 2020. Aged 99 years. Loved Husband to Ina, Father to Wayne, Lawrence, Yvonne and Ashley. Father-in-law to Gilly, Kerry and John. Popa to Ryan and Michelle, Bryce and Elise, Lee-Anne and Wayne, Natasha and Brendan, Lisa and Sean, Narelle, Kirsty and Serge, Renee and Scott. Great Popa to Zoe, Mathew, Shaye, Taylah, Alicia, Blake, Paige, Danielle, Jessica, Grace, Chloe, Jayden, Noah, Kyra and William. Goodbye Popa Soda. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, you left behind the memories that we will always hold. - Gone Fishin' - Private Funeral Service will be held
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020