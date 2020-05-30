Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin PERRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Percy (Ted) PERRETT

Add a Memory
Edwin Percy (Ted) PERRETT Notice
PERRETT Edwin Percy (Ted) Passed peacefully Wednesday 20th May 2020. Aged 99 years. Loved Husband to Ina, Father to Wayne, Lawrence, Yvonne and Ashley. Father-in-law to Gilly, Kerry and John. Popa to Ryan and Michelle, Bryce and Elise, Lee-Anne and Wayne, Natasha and Brendan, Lisa and Sean, Narelle, Kirsty and Serge, Renee and Scott. Great Popa to Zoe, Mathew, Shaye, Taylah, Alicia, Blake, Paige, Danielle, Jessica, Grace, Chloe, Jayden, Noah, Kyra and William. Goodbye Popa Soda. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, you left behind the memories that we will always hold. - Gone Fishin' - Private Funeral Service will be held
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -