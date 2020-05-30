|
|
MILLER Edwin (Kelly)
13.03.1940 - 22.05.2020
Passed away peacefully in Heathcote. Loving husband of Maureen. Loved father of Wayne, Stephen and Joy, Rachel and Brett, Kelliann and Stevo. Treasured and adored grandfather of Sandi, Casey and Alex, Geoff and Emily, Lizzy and Greg, Sted and Ash, Jordan, Blake, Marcus, Colleen, Arleena, Jessie, Kia, Hudson, Brooklyn and great-grandfather of Griffin, Lincoln, Dee, Skylah and Jett.
Rest in Peace.
A Service in Celebration of the life of Mr. Edwin (Kelly) MILLER will be held at the Heathcote Showgrounds, Cnr. Chauncey Street & Caldwell Street, Heathcote on Thursday (June 4) at 1pm.
A private cremation will follow.
To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020