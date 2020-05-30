Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Heathcote Showgrounds, also livestreaming
Cnr. Chauncey Street & Caldwell Street
Heathcote
Edwin (Kelly) MILLER


1940 - 2020
Edwin (Kelly) MILLER Notice
MILLER Edwin (Kelly)



13.03.1940 - 22.05.2020



Passed away peacefully in Heathcote. Loving husband of Maureen. Loved father of Wayne, Stephen and Joy, Rachel and Brett, Kelliann and Stevo. Treasured and adored grandfather of Sandi, Casey and Alex, Geoff and Emily, Lizzy and Greg, Sted and Ash, Jordan, Blake, Marcus, Colleen, Arleena, Jessie, Kia, Hudson, Brooklyn and great-grandfather of Griffin, Lincoln, Dee, Skylah and Jett.



Rest in Peace.



A Service in Celebration of the life of Mr. Edwin (Kelly) MILLER will be held at the Heathcote Showgrounds, Cnr. Chauncey Street & Caldwell Street, Heathcote on Thursday (June 4) at 1pm.



A private cremation will follow.



To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020
