Home
Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James "Ted" WRIGHT


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Edward James "Ted" WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Edward James (Ted) At Golden Oaks Nursing Home on April 19, 2020. Aged 91 years. Loved eldest Son of Eddie and Jean (both dec.). Loving Brother and Brother-in-Law of Gwen and Bill (dec.) Brentnall, Melva (dec.) and David Mew, Avis and Jack (dec.) Rowe, Don (dec.) and Robert (dec.). Proud Uncle of Tom, Robert; Tony, Michael, Jeanette; John, Elizabeth, Margaret, Rosie and their families. 'Safe Home.' A Private Service will be held on Friday 24th April at 11.00am. A live stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -