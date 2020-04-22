|
WRIGHT Edward James (Ted) At Golden Oaks Nursing Home on April 19, 2020. Aged 91 years. Loved eldest Son of Eddie and Jean (both dec.). Loving Brother and Brother-in-Law of Gwen and Bill (dec.) Brentnall, Melva (dec.) and David Mew, Avis and Jack (dec.) Rowe, Don (dec.) and Robert (dec.). Proud Uncle of Tom, Robert; Tony, Michael, Jeanette; John, Elizabeth, Margaret, Rosie and their families. 'Safe Home.' A Private Service will be held on Friday 24th April at 11.00am. A live stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020