BELL Edward Ernest (Ernie) 23/10/1934 - 16/05/2020 Lois and Fiona are so saddened to tell you that Ernie passed away in the Bendigo Hospice on Saturday morning, with our loving arms around him. No more pain, resting in God's care. Loving and devoted Husband of Lois for 62 years. Adored Dad & Father-in-law of Craig and Suzie, (Cairns). Loved Grandad to Cohan and Jordie and Great-Grandad of Aston and Hudson (born Sunday), (Cairns). Adored "Daddyo" of Fiona (Tiny) and a very special friend of Glenn. Loved Grandad to Nicholas and Kirsty and Great-Grandad of Evie Belle Johnston, (Adelaide). He was the second child of Stanley and Jess Bell. (both dec.) Brother and Brother-in-Law of: Norma and Frank Dixon (both dec.), Wodonga Estelle and Don MacGregor (dec.), Mildura Brian and Marie (both dec.), Esperance Iris (dec.) and John Svensen, Warrnambool Rodney & Maureen (dec.), Lakes Entrance. Graeme, Esperance. Anthony and Sherie, Sydney. Friend to so many and loved by all. "Gone fishing with his Mates." A Private Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22 at 11.00am. A live stream will be available at www.powerav.com.au/rpcv or www.napierpark.com.au Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020