Edna Merle (PRYOR) MARTIN


1927 - 2020
Edna Merle (PRYOR) MARTIN Notice
Martin (nee Pryor) Edna Merle Born 24-12-1927. After 92 years of a well lived life, Edna departed to her heavenly place on 14th April 2020. Adored wife of Laurie, precious Mum and Mother in law of Julie & David, Wendy & Peter, Cheryl, Neville & Sharon. Much loved Grandma of 11, Great Grandma of 13, cherished extended family member and highly respected Kerang citizen. Edna was cocooned at home with love and care during her final days and farewelled at a beautiful outdoor funeral service, also at home. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at a later date. A full meaningful life of faith and hard work, embraced with joy, love and grace.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020
