|
|
RAY (Edson) Edna May (nee Harrop) 10.7.1925 - 15.10.2019 Daughter of Percival and Myrtle Harrop; Sister to Arthur, Thelma, Joyce and Dorothy (all dec). Loved Wife of Max Edson (dec) and Edmond (Ted) Ray (dec). Mother and Mother-in-law of Marilyn and Murray Jones Rosalie and Gary Hogan Margaret and Jim (dec) Peach Jan and Ed Newman Paula and Des Doolan Grandmother to Hayden and Ashley, Damien, Paula and Matthew, Sara and Mark, Sonya and Melissa. Great Grandma to Sophia, Alexander and Sebastian (dec), Henry and James, Milla and Bailey, Jack and Tara, Hunter and Harley, Harrison and Chloe, Alexia and Levi. Loved Mother of Marilyn, "favorite" Mother-in-law of Murray. Adored Mother of Rosalie, Mother-in-law of Gary. Nana of Damien. "A touch of class, your own style, A caring heart and loving smile, A special Mum, a good friend too, So many things I loved about you". Much loved Mother to Margaret, Janet and Paula. "In His presence there is fullness of joy and at His right hand are pleasures for evermore". Ps 16:11 Beloved Nana of Sonya and Joel Fergus, Melissa and Steve Phillips. Great Nana of Harrison, Chloe, Alexia and Levi. Nana, thanks for the wonderful example of faith you set for us, for all the chocolate bars and laughs. We will miss you xo.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019