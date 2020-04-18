|
|
TERNOUTH Edna Frances 27th June 1939 to 16th April 2014 Thinking of you today and always. Your love and guidance and the joy that you brought to life will forever influence our lives. How blessed we are to forever have you in our hearts, the beautiful special person that you will always be to us. The lorikeets will always make us smile when they fly over, always reminding us of you too. We love you and miss you forever. Love, Andrew, Kelly, Nikki, Brian, Macey & Jye
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020