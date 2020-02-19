|
|
PICKERING Edna Charlotte
20.09.1926 - 05.02.2020
Passed away in Bendigo.
Loving wife of Ron (dec.). Loving mother of Marlene, Wayne, Philip and partners.
Much loved Nanna and Great-grand Ma.
Loved and remembered every day.
A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance of Mrs. Edna Charlotte PICKERING will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (February 24) at 11am.
A private cremation has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020