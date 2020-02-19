Home
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
View Map
Edna Charlotte PICKERING


1926 - 2020
Edna Charlotte PICKERING Notice
PICKERING Edna Charlotte

20.09.1926 - 05.02.2020



Passed away in Bendigo.

Loving wife of Ron (dec.). Loving mother of Marlene, Wayne, Philip and partners.

Much loved Nanna and Great-grand Ma.



Loved and remembered every day.



A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance of Mrs. Edna Charlotte PICKERING will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (February 24) at 11am.



A private cremation has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
Remember
