ROBERTSON (Porter) Dorothy
18.9.24 - 23.8.19
Passed away at Royal Freemasons, Bendigo.
Loved wife of Frank (dec). Loving mother of Joan, Leigh, Kerry, Noel, Kevin (dec), Jennifer, Suzanne, Peter (dec), Christine, John, Vincent, Barry, Barbara, Mark (dec), Patricia and their partners. Loved grandmother of 42, great grandmother of 90, great great grandmother of 31.
May the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear, that we will love and remember you always and forever keep you near.
For funeral arrangements see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 26, 2019