IRVING (nee Milne) Dorothy May (Dot) Passed away peacefully November 5, 2019. Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Harold Fredrick Irving (dec.). Loved mother of Glennys, Geoff and Neale. Loved mother-in-law of Stan, Leanne and Annette. A caring and loving mother to Glennys and mother-in-law to Stan Dole. An inspirational and helpful Nana to Kathryn, Shaun, Marion, Peter, Justin, Rowena and their partners Guido, Amanda, Lee, Erin and Steph. Adored Great Grandmother to Charity, Ariel, Issabella, Tyler, Montanna (in Heaven), Lorelai, Amelia, Jarod, Xavier, Imogen, Airley, Melody, Armani, Ashlyn, Autumn and Meghan. The joy and the light that you bought throughout all our lives is only exceeded by the love you gave. Mum, you had a busy life, now it is time to have a rest. You had a smile for everyone You had a heart of gold. You left the sweetest memories This world could ever hold. Our hearts are broken so we cry Our memories are beautiful so we smile. Beautiful strong, courageous Mum to Geoff and Mother-in-law to Leanne. A special Nanna to Rhiannon, Damien and Shannon and Great Nanna to Maddie, Harry and Harlie. Mum (Nana), we are going to miss your love, guidance, support and beautiful infectious smile. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Neale, Annette and Mikaela
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019