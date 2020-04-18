Home
Dorothy May "Dottie" Hicks


1936 - 2020
Dorothy May "Dottie" Hicks Notice
Hicks

Dorothy May

Hicks, Dorothy May (nee Pike)

Passed away 10th April 2020 at The Bays Nursing Home in Hastings Aged 83. Wife of Alan Leslie (dec) Sister to George (dec .

Dearly loved mother of Geoff, Gloria and Pam, Mother in law of Trudy, Vic and Terry. Grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 2.5 great grandchildren. 

A Memorial Service will held at The Church of Christ in Wedderburn at a later date yet to be determined due to the current isolation restrictions. 

Such a beautiful lady to us all, small in statue but towering in her love, thoughtfulness and kindness. 

'You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone, as part of us went with you the day god called you home.' 

Heritage Funerals

Dean 0398003000
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020
