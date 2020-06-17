|
DOBIE Dorothy May
23.08.1930 - 11.06.2020
Passed away peacefully in Rochester. Dearly loved and treasured mother of May-Mary.
In loving memory of my most precious mum.
I am sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, it is full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped in a million hugs to say how much I miss you and to send you all my love. Mum, I will hold you close within my heart and there you will remain. To walk with me throughout my life, until we meet again. xoxo
A private Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mrs. Dorothy DOBIE will be offered on MONDAY (June 22) at 12pm.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Rochester Cemetery.
To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 17, 2020