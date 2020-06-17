Home
Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy DOBIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May DOBIE


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dorothy May DOBIE Notice
DOBIE Dorothy May

23.08.1930 - 11.06.2020



Passed away peacefully in Rochester. Dearly loved and treasured mother of May-Mary.



In loving memory of my most precious mum.



I am sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, it is full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped in a million hugs to say how much I miss you and to send you all my love. Mum, I will hold you close within my heart and there you will remain. To walk with me throughout my life, until we meet again. xoxo



A private Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mrs. Dorothy DOBIE will be offered on MONDAY (June 22) at 12pm.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Rochester Cemetery.



To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -