PRENTICE Dorothy Lena (nee Watts) 18/9/1929 - 18/2/2020 Loved Wife of Geoffrey. Dearly loved Mother of Leigh and Kerry, Nola, Jenny, Dale and Deb, John and Alys. Grandmother of Daniel, Lauren, Nicole; Jessica, Laura, Jarrod; Joshua, Matthew, Rachelle; Rachel,Emma; and Lachy. Step Grandmother of Madeleine and Kieren. Great Grandmother of 14. Special Thanks to the staff at Estia VIC Heights for their wonderful loving care. Dorothy Forever with her Lord.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020