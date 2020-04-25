Home
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM
www.williamfarmer.com.au click on live video streaming. Password: 0044
Dorothy Irene BALL


1927 - 2020
Dorothy Irene BALL Notice
BALL (nee Kitt) Dorothy Irene Peacefully at Bupa on April 24, 2020.

In her 93rd year

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Jenny and Andrew (dec.). Doting nanna of Joshua and Brooke, Alicia and Nathan; great nanna to Jazlyn, Harper, Payton. Maliya and Samuel.

Reunited with Jim and Andrew



In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on FRIDAY (May 1) at 1 pm. If you would like to view the service live, go to www.williamfarmer.com.au click on live video streaming. Password: 0044
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020
