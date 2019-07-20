|
|
Harrower Dorothy Florence 2-4-1925 - 17-7-2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Bendigo Hospice. Beloved wife of Colin (dec.) Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Leslie & Margaret, Jamie & Helen (dec.), Paulie, Bernie & Janice, Margaret & Darryl (dec.) Foley, Michael & Cheryl. Much loved Grandmother of 12 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grand-children & 1 Great Great grandchild Rest Peacefully xxx Always gentle, loving and kind, What wonderful memories, you leave behind. You're finally at peace and no longer in pain. Forever in Heaven, Love you forever. - Les & Margaret. Peacefully passed away aged 94 years. Dearly Loved Mum of Jamie and Mother-In-law of Helen (dec.) Much Loved Nan of Tina & Daniel. A fighter until the end. Always and Forever in our hearts. Dearly loved Mum, Nana and great Nana, You tried so hard to stay and you put up a big fight, didn't want to leave your family. You lived for all of us and only wanted the best for us. Always telling us and anyone that would listen how proud you are of us all. We are all so proud of you the best Mum and Nana we could have. We will miss you every day for the rest of our lives. Loving Memories. - Your loving Son Paul And Families Tammy, Mark, Abbey & Jacob Joel, Mia & William. GO PIES XXX Dearly Loved Mother of Bernie & Janice. Very Proud Nan of Kylee, Kristi & Aaron. Great Nan Of Robbie, Sarah, Cooper & Lachie. Great Great Nan of Jax. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. You left the sweetest memories this world could ever hold. We only wish we could turn around and find you standing there. Sweet is the sleep that ends all your pain. Rest Peacefully Mum. Nanna, Wednesday night you took your last breath at the age of 94. Thank you for being my biggest support during my career. We will love you and miss you always. Love Kristi, Aaron Cooper & Lachie. My Beautiful Mum, what an inspiration you have been the respect I have for you is second to none. You were a hard worker all your life and such a courageous woman. You lived for your family, gave us everything you could and asked for nothing in return. How lucky am I to have had you as my mum. I will never forget you. Love and Miss you Forever - Margaret. xxx Nan, Cherished memories are ours forever. We will miss your smiling face in the crowd of our wedding, another empty seat, another hole in our hearts. Rest In Peace, until we meet again. Our love always, Jarrod & Alicia. xxx To our Dear Nan & Great Nan, Such a loving strong selfless person who we will miss sharing our lives with. We loved seeing your face light up when we would visit and the joy you had in showing off your little mate Harry to your friends. You will never be forgotten and always in our hearts. Love Sarah, Stephen & Harry. xoxo My wonderful Nan, How can I thank you enough for everything you have done for me over the years and the support you gave me with everything I have done. I will miss your stubbiness, your wit, your kindness, your thoughtfulness and your beautiful caring nature. Love and Miss You Forever. - Jenelle xxx Mum, Dot, Nan, To the most loving, selfless and supportive woman we have ever known, you worked so hard all your life to provide the best for your family. You always saw the best in people and we rarely ever saw you without a smile. We love and miss you. Finally resting peacefully. Forever in our hearts - Michael, Cheryl, Caitlin, Olivia & Jess. Mum, Thank you for everything you ever did for me and for making me the person I am today. I know how hard you worked after Dad died to provide for us and give us everything that you could. I will miss being able to chat with you and being able to turn to you when I needed some help and advice. Sadly missed and forever loved. - Michael.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 20, 2019