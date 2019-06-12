|
|
BARR (nee Hart) Dorothy Ethel Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Bentley's Aged Care, Bendigo on June 9, 2019.
Aged 94 years
Very much loved wife of Jack (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Lyn, Daryl and Alison, Rhonda and Craig. Devoted grandma of Jacob, Emily, Lachlan, Alexandra, Matthew, Christopher and Nathan.
Mum and Dad Reunited
We would like to especially thank the staff at Bentley's for their wonderful care and devotion of our dear mum.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from June 12 to June 15, 2019