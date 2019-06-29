|
|
CLOW (nee Thompson) Dorothy Alma (Dot) Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of Charles and Eliza (both dec.). Sister of Millie, John, Jim (all dec.) and Beatrice. Loved wife of Les for 70 years. Dear and loved mother of John and Geoffrey. Treasured mother-in-law of Sandra. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother to David (dec.), Sherene, Bronwyn, James, Kate, Stephanie, Mason, Poppy, Hartley, Parker and Violet. Dorothy quietly left her mark on the world and words cannot do her memory justice. We treasure the wonderful memories she left to us and graciously appreciate the special care she took of us all.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 29, 2019