PRIEST (DOYLE) Doreen (Rene)
Late of Spring Gully, passed away peacefully on 30/11/2019. Dearly loved wife of Len (dec), mother of Robert dec, Gary and Judith. Mother in-law of Sheryl and Mark. Devoted nan of Daniel, Travis, Kimberley, Tyson, Cohan, Stephanie and their partners Bonnie, Kate, Travis, Tabatha, Jacinta and Aaron. Great nan of Liam, Luke, Maggie, Lara and Willow.
Resting in God's care.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Rene will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 14 Keck St, Flora Hill on FRIDAY (December 6) at 11am.
Private Burial
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019