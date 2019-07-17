Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen BARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen "Jean" BARTER


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Doreen "Jean" BARTER Notice
BARTER (McColl) Doreen "Jean" Passed away peacefully at Stella Anderson on July 14, 2019.

Aged 83 years

Daughter of Colin and Ethel McColl (both dec). Loved sister of Joan, Betty (dec), Lynette (dec), and Don.

Dearly loved wife of Ken.

Loved and loving mother of Kaye, Russell (dec) and Christopher. Respected and loved mother-in-law of Ian.

Cherished Granny to Joel and Alexandra, Damian and Jordan. Great Grandmother to Daisy.



You loved your family and we loved you.

We will miss you so much.

Reunited with Russell.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.