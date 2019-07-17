|
|
BARTER (McColl) Doreen "Jean" Passed away peacefully at Stella Anderson on July 14, 2019.
Aged 83 years
Daughter of Colin and Ethel McColl (both dec). Loved sister of Joan, Betty (dec), Lynette (dec), and Don.
Dearly loved wife of Ken.
Loved and loving mother of Kaye, Russell (dec) and Christopher. Respected and loved mother-in-law of Ian.
Cherished Granny to Joel and Alexandra, Damian and Jordan. Great Grandmother to Daisy.
You loved your family and we loved you.
We will miss you so much.
Reunited with Russell.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 17, 2019