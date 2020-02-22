|
NELSON Donald Gray (Don) Passed away at Simpkin House, Bendigo, on the 18th February, 2020.
Dearly beloved husband of Joy,
Love forever my darling
Loved and loving Don to Greg and Helen Ingram, Jack, Grace and Kane, Sarah, Elizabeth, Alex and Monica, Janene and Glen Davidson, Ella, Jake and Ty.
Thank you for the years we shared,
the love you gave, the way you cared.
Special thanks to Bronwyn, Mim and Donna at Simpkin House for your wonderful care and kindness on the night of Don's passing.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020