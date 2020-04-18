|
|
JAMES (nee Watson) Dolly Charlotte 28/03/1931 - 13/04/2020
Aged 89 years
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Freemasons Aged Care Kangaroo Flat.
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Peter, John, Brian and Heather, Stephen and Angela. Grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 16.
Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ruth and John Dean and families.
Thanks to the staff at the Royal Freemasons Aged Care Kangaroo Flat for making our mother so comfortable.
Resting Peacefully
Our love is strong, our sadness deep
Our hearts are with you as you sleep
It's not what we write
It's not what we say
It's how we remember you mum
In our own special way
Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Lyn and Peter. Nan of Michael and Caroly, Brad and Tara, Matthew and Hayley. Great nan of Callum, Mikayla, Jaxson, Cooper, Harvey, Lewis, Lila, Rose and Ivy.
Lost among the stars,
I saw you there,
And that was all that mattered.
You and only you
Among the stars
And nothing else would matter - Neil Diamond
Forever watching over us
John, Timothy, Natalie, Mitchell, Meliha, Brodie & Tate
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Heather James.
Grandmother of Michelle, Brett and Sunny, Jason and Sarah. Great grandmother of Dylan and Olivier.
You are finally at peace
Forever in our hearts
We loved you dearly and you will always be in our hearts.
No more pain, Mum.
Rest in comfort.
Your memories are with us all forever.
Your loving son Stephen, Angela, Jye, Cody, Mitchell and Briannon; Connor and Hunter.
A private funeral service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020