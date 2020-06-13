Home
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
view the service live
www.williamfarmer.com.au Password will be: 0058
View Map
More Obituaries for Desmond CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Stanley "Des" CARTER


1936 - 2020
Desmond Stanley "Des" CARTER Notice
CARTER Desmond Stanley "Des" Passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020. Aged 83 years Loved husband of Bev. Step-father to Steven, loving father and father-in-law of Debbie and Rod, Vicki and Greg. Adored Pa to Taylor and Harrison. "I did it, my way" In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on MONDAY (June 15) at 2 pm. If you would like to view the service live go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au Password will be: 0058 In lieu of sending flowers, donations to Fight MND or Dementia Australia would be appreciated.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020
