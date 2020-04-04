|
HALL (nee Leech) Denise Yvonne Passed away peacefully on the 1st April, 2020. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved Wife and soulmate to Noel for 51 years. Loved Daughter of Norman Henry (Jimmy) and Jesse Doris (both dec.). Sister of Gwen Ross (dec.), Norm Leech (dec.), and Ray Leech and their families. Cherished second Mother of Wayne and Melissa. Dearly loved Nee Nee of Charlie and Cruz, Jaclyn and Rodney, Aston and Carter, Tanya, Steve and family. You will be sadly missed but always remembered in our hearts and thoughts forever. To my darling Wife Dee, I look back on our 51 years of marriage and the memories of you as the most supportive and caring Wife. The times we shared has given me a life filled with joy and happiness. Rest peacefully my darling knowing you will never be far from my thoughts and you will always be in my heart. Love you dearly Noel. A Private Burial will be held. A Public Memorial service for Denise will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2020