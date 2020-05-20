|
RODDA Denis Patrick
25.06.1944 - 17.05.2020
Dearly beloved and loving husband of Maylene for 54 years. Loved and devoted father of Michael and Megan, father-in-law to Shaun. Treasured, caring Grandfather of Patrick, Madigan and Declan Rodda; Molly and Thomas O'Mara.
Forever in our hearts
Thank you to those staff members at
Simpkin House who provided
exemplary care and support.
A private service will be held on FRIDAY (May 22) at 10.30am.
To view the live stream of this service and burial go to
www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Messages of condolence can be sent to
[email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020