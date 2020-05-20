Home
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:30 AM
www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Denis Patrick RODDA


1944 - 2020
Denis Patrick RODDA Notice
RODDA Denis Patrick

25.06.1944 - 17.05.2020

Dearly beloved and loving husband of Maylene for 54 years. Loved and devoted father of Michael and Megan, father-in-law to Shaun. Treasured, caring Grandfather of Patrick, Madigan and Declan Rodda; Molly and Thomas O'Mara.



Forever in our hearts



Thank you to those staff members at

Simpkin House who provided

exemplary care and support.



A private service will be held on FRIDAY (May 22) at 10.30am.



To view the live stream of this service and burial go to

www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals



Messages of condolence can be sent to

[email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020
