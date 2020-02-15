Home
Delma Jeanine DOLE


1931 - 2020
Delma Jeanine DOLE Notice
DOLE Delma Jeanine Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on February 9, 2020.

Aged 88 years

Dearly loved wife of Ronald (dec.).

Dearly loved mother of Brent, loved mother-in-law of Marg, special Nana of Nathan and Lennie, Kim, Ashley and Jo and Great Nana of Rocci, Preslee, Abbi and Emilia.

So sweet is the sleep that ends all pain

Now peace perfect peace... at last



My beautiful loving mother,

There is a place in my heart,

That is yours alone,

A part of my life that no one else can own

Sleep peacefully now

Kerri and David Pearce

Adored Nana to Angela, Hayden, Juan and Erin. Great Nana to Szanti, Montez, Iylah and Romirez.



You loved your sport; you loved your politics.

You loved your garden and you loved to cook.

But what you loved most of all was your family; and we all loved you too.

Thank you for filling our hearts and tummies.

We will miss you more than you ever thought possible.

Rest peacefully.

Brad, Raelene and Aidan



Nana,

Beautiful memories silently kept of one we love and will never forget.

Our hearts are broken

Kimberley, Rocci and Preslee Xxx



In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral service was held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2020
