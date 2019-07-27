|
|
BENNETT Dawn Elizabeth On July 25th 2019. Loving wife of William (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Sharon, Jenny & Ray, Jayne & Mark, Bill & Mandy, Jeff & Maria, Les & Chris, Tracey & Kevin, Brian & Rachel, Cathy & Dennis and Karen, Kerry & Peter. Loving Nana of Gary, Trudy, Jodie, Jamie, Rebecca, Vicky, Aaron, Adam, Elizabeth, Sarah, Lisa, Jonathon, Daniel, Shaun, Sue, Julie, Matthew, Brett, Melissa, Andrea, Michael, Jessica, Ryan and their families. Loved by her fur-babies Molly and Ruby. Rest in Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 27, 2019