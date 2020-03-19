|
BARBER David Richard
02.06.1962 - 16.03.2020
Much loved son of Garnet (dec.) and Joan.
Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father of Jason and Matthew. Brother to Kaye, Jenny and Linda (dec.)
Sadly, missed by all. Rest in Peace.
A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance of Mr. David BARBER will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (March 23) at 10am.
A private cremation will follow.
PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020