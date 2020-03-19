Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Broadford Uniting Church
High Street
Broadford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David BARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Richard BARBER

Add a Memory
David Richard BARBER Notice
BARBER David Richard



02.06.1962 - 16.03.2020



Much loved son of Garnet (dec.) and Joan.

Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father of Jason and Matthew. Brother to Kaye, Jenny and Linda (dec.)



Sadly, missed by all. Rest in Peace.



A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance of Mr. David BARBER will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (March 23) at 10am.



A private cremation will follow.



PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -