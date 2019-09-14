|
MAHER David Loughlin 'Dave' Passed away peacefully at home, in Bendigo on September 10th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Aged 49 Years.
Dearly loved Husband of Kathy. Devoted Dad of Ted and Liv.
Loved Son of Frank and Kay Maher. Loved Brother of Loretta, Brendan and Andrew and their families.
Loved Son-in-law of Harold and Nancy (Dec) Greenwood and loved Brother-in-law of Harold, Peter, Irene, Johnny (Dec), Bernard, Michael, Beverly, James and Geoffrey and their families.
Always In Our Hearts
Never Forgotten
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019