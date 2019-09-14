Home
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
David Loughlin "Dave" MAHER

David Loughlin "Dave" MAHER Notice
MAHER David Loughlin 'Dave' Passed away peacefully at home, in Bendigo on September 10th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Aged 49 Years.

Dearly loved Husband of Kathy. Devoted Dad of Ted and Liv.



Loved Son of Frank and Kay Maher. Loved Brother of Loretta, Brendan and Andrew and their families.



Loved Son-in-law of Harold and Nancy (Dec) Greenwood and loved Brother-in-law of Harold, Peter, Irene, Johnny (Dec), Bernard, Michael, Beverly, James and Geoffrey and their families.

Always In Our Hearts

Never Forgotten
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
