David Loughlin "Dave" MAHER

David Loughlin "Dave" MAHER Notice
MAHER David Loughlin 'Dave' Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. David Loughlin 'Dave' MAHER will be held at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on TUESDAY (September 17th, 2019) commencing at 10.00am. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Yarrayne Cemetery (Loddon Valley Hwy Serpentine, arriving 12 noon).

The Maher family would like to create a Book of your Photographic Memories. Please bring along a copy of your special photo of Dave, write a narration on the back and place it in the basket provided at the Church.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
