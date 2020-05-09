Home
Services
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for David MCGOLDRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James MCGOLDRICK

Add a Memory
David James MCGOLDRICK Notice
MCGOLDRICK David James

Passed away on May 2, 2020.

Loved son of Jimmy and Mary (dec.).

Brother of Michelle, Shaun, Glenn and Justin.

Brother-in-law to Anita, Helen (dec.) and Carla.

Uncle to James, Will, Cassidy,

Lucy, Ella and Chad.



So suddenly you were taken we

could not say goodbye,

all we have are memories

that will never die.

Rest in Peace



A Private Burial will be held at

on TUESDAY (May 12) at 11am.



To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals



Messages of condolence can be

sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -