MCGOLDRICK David James
Passed away on May 2, 2020.
Loved son of Jimmy and Mary (dec.).
Brother of Michelle, Shaun, Glenn and Justin.
Brother-in-law to Anita, Helen (dec.) and Carla.
Uncle to James, Will, Cassidy,
Lucy, Ella and Chad.
So suddenly you were taken we
could not say goodbye,
all we have are memories
that will never die.
Rest in Peace
A Private Burial will be held at
on TUESDAY (May 12) at 11am.
To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Messages of condolence can be
sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 9, 2020