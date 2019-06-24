Home
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
David Craig "Dave" LIERSCH

Notice

David Craig "Dave" LIERSCH
LIERSCH David Craig 'Dave' A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. David Craig 'Dave' LIERSCH will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY (June 27th, 2019) commencing at 11.00am. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Axedale General Cemetery.

No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to MND Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.

BENDIGO FUNERALS

29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400

(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 24, 2019
