SHERINGHAM Daphne May
11.07.1921 - 28.11.2019
My mother, my teacher, wife and lover to my Dad Neville, reunited on the 76th anniversary of their marriage. Sadly, missed by all her extended family and friends.
My sincere thanks to all the staff at Mirridong, whose care kept her with us for the last 5 years with great devotion, compassion and tenderness.
A Memorial Service celebrating and honouring Daphne's life will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY, January 24 at 1.00pm.
A private cremation has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020