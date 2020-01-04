|
ROSS DantÃ¨ Aaron With heavy hearts and with great sadness on the 28th of December our boy DantÃ¨ "Tiny" Ross was involved in an accident where he was hit by a car whilst riding his bike in Strathfieldsaye, unfortunately the injuries DantÃ¨ sustained were too severe and he grew his wings and heaven gained an angel at 12.29 pm on the 30th of December surrounded by his beloved family and friends. He lit up the room with a smile whenever he was around with so much love and laughter. He had such a charismatic character and touched the hearts of so many. We thank everybody for your love and continued support in this extremely hard time. "You will always be mummy's baby boy" Adored and beloved son of Kathleen. Cherished brother to Teniel, Isaiah, Indianna and Ja'cobie, loving uncle to Bentley, Aiden, Ryder and Ayailah "RIP 'Tiny' you will forever be in our hearts" Our cheeky beautiful DantÃ¨ (Tay), your laughter and smile lit up anywhere you went. This is not goodbye, it's until we catch up again. "You are forever in our hearts." Love forever and always, your heartbroken dad (Rik), step mum (Lisa), siblings; Jacob, Shermeka, Josh, Jacobie, Linkoln and Metika. A proud uncle to Chayse, Axle, Levi, Harrison, Cooper, Eviee and Hunter. A nephew to Aaron. A much loved brother-in-law to Brent, Shan and Alyssa and a cherished grandson of Sandra and Heather.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020