|
|
STEWART Dalmore Fraie (Fraie) 18/8/1929 - 12/6/2019
Late of Yabba North, formerly Guildford, Tandara, and Beveridge.
Son of the late Alexander and Catherine Stewart.
Brother and brother-in-law of Joe (dec.) and Beryl, Lindsay and Irene (both dec.).
Dearly loved husband of Beth. Loved father of Ruth, Anne, Leonie, Merrill and Alison.
Loved and respected father of Ruth and father-in-law and good mate of Ron Barkla (dec.). Grandpa of Rebekah, Michelle and James, 'Granpa Yabba' to Kobe, Emma, Jack and Nicholas.
Leaving us so many memories of
farming, trucking and family fun.
Dad,
At the end it was a battle, one you weren't to win,
A fight against a demon, no choice but to give in.
Glad I was there to hold your hand and calm your beating heart.
Loved forever
Anne xx and Brendan.
Grandpa we love you so much, will always miss and remember our times with you.
Love Aaron and Olga xx
Loved father/father-in-law of Leonie and Brian Baker. Loved grandfather of Dale.
'Resting Peacefully'
Bye Sam love you always
Loved dad and father-in-law of Merrill and Glenn Cole. Grandpa (Grumpy) to Simon and Amanda.
And REAL Captain Underpants to Elliot, Riley, Hayden and Larissa. Tra-la-la.
Much loved father of Alison and 'Grandpa Yabbie' of Justin and Ryan.
After all your hard work, now time to rest
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019