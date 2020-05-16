|
ROBERTS Coral Lynette Passed away peacefully at the Bendigo Hospital on May 10, 2020. Aged 83 years Daughter of Ted and Ivy Innocent (both dec.), sister to Shirley and Glenice (dec.). Very much loved mother of Roland, Brian and Paul. Unfortunately and in keeping with the times, the funeral attendance is strictly invitation only. We welcome all other family and friends of Coral to join a live stream of the service on TUESDAY (May 19) at 1.30 pm. Go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au Password will be: 0047
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from May 16 to May 19, 2020