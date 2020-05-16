|
|
PERRYMAN Constance Oi Quen Peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on May 11, 2020.
Aged 81 years
Beloved wife of Edwin. Loving mother of Alicia, Sybil and stepmother of Warren, Brendan and Rhonda. Adoring grandmother to Rachel, Sweephing, John, Allanah, Teaghan, Dale, Heath and Kaleb.
In Gods loving care
In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on TUESDAY (May 15) at 11am. If you would like to view the service live, go to:
www.powerav.com.au/rpcv
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 16, 2020