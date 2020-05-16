Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance PERRYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Oi Quen PERRYMAN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Constance Oi Quen PERRYMAN Notice
PERRYMAN Constance Oi Quen Peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on May 11, 2020.

Aged 81 years

Beloved wife of Edwin. Loving mother of Alicia, Sybil and stepmother of Warren, Brendan and Rhonda. Adoring grandmother to Rachel, Sweephing, John, Allanah, Teaghan, Dale, Heath and Kaleb.

In Gods loving care



In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on TUESDAY (May 15) at 11am. If you would like to view the service live, go to:

www.powerav.com.au/rpcv
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -