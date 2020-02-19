Home
NEEDS Collis Henry Aged 92 Passed away peace-fully at Inglewood Hospital on Saturday, 15 February, 2020. Second Son of Edward and Itha Needs, Brother to Mervyn and Joyce (Bastow) (all deceased). Loving Husband of Mavis for 70 years; adored Father of Bruce and Cathryn; Grandfather to Sean, Zac, Elliot and Madeline. Great-Grandfather to Chase and Harper, Arthur and Willow, and Theodore. Thank you to Dr Hadi Rafi and the staff at Inglewood District Health Services. To the world he was just one but to me the only one. The race is run. Goodnight my darling. - Mavis Wonderful memories of a loving Father, Grandfather and Pa. Bruce, Sean, Erin, Chase and Harper. For the many lessons, small and great by word and by example about the bush and birds and how to live a good life, you will forever be in our hearts and memories. - Cathryn and Shane; Zac, Nadege, Arthur and Willow; Elliot, Charlotte and Theodore; and Madeline. The world would be a better place with more people like you.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
